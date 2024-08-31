New Weapon Models Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

another item with +ap for cats and bears for no freaking reason ... guess the two devs in blizz that play their own game are feral druids in SoD , horrible
Geddon's Glaive is the alliance rank 14 polearm model with the horde rank 14 polearm skin. You give Blizzard too much credit thinking it's a new model.
Devs: "We dont want to make changes to thunderfury bc its too meaningfull"Also Devs: They cut the top part of the most unique weapon in the game a make it a caster weapon which everyone will be able to probably get. Lol