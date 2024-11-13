New Timeworn Mechanic in Season of Discovery Phase 6 - Stackable Buffs from Ahn'Qiraj Armor

pawg
Unless the sets are really weak, this is nowhere near the power needed to break them. Aka this needs to be buffed, and sets need to be nerfed for this to make any kind of mathematical sense.
will these rings evolve with higher reputations too ?because 8x2 = 16% spell haste at best with 8 off-set pieces doesn't sound good enough to lose the 6p+2p (or 4p+4p) set bonuseshowever, if the 2% at neutral become better at each stage of reputation, lets say 2.5% at friendly, 3% honored, 3.5% revered, and 4% exalted, then it seems more viable and interesting alternativewell, guess wait and see