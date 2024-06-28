New Surprise Dungeon Coming to Season of Discovery in Phase 4

MonkaS
That portal has been there since phase 1, it's part of the metamorphosis rune questline. Not saying they won't repurpose it and use it as a dungeon entrance but I seriously doubt it.
Feels like a demon flavored Hall of Heroes from Kung Fu Panda.
finally a real cook instead of event consisting of mobs spawning and you kill them to get reputation
LOGIN
when are casters gonna get a cool wep?
Awesome, this is exactly the kind of content I wanted to see with a "classic +".
It's always melee that get the cool weapons...Casters have to wait until naxx after everyones quit already.
I see they put attack power for druids on a polearm, are they finally going to let druids learn polearms or something?