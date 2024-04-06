This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Sunken Temple Quest Rewards Epic Ring - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 30 min ago
by
PopularTopular
After completing the newest Sunken Temple Raid, an item will drop from the raid's final boss,
Scapula of the Fallen Avatar
. Once looted, players will be able to accept the '
A Broken Ritual
' quest, which will reward an Epic Ring.
Accepting this quest will lead players to the Stranglethorn Vale subzone of Yojamba Isle, where it can be turned in to
Molthor
in exchange for one of these rewards.
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
1
Comment by
zeedlefire
on 2024-04-06T19:51:11-05:00
Hard-reserved.
Comment by
Wixman1234
on 2024-04-06T20:16:20-05:00
Hard-reserved.
As if your pug is going to get past the third boss. ;)
Comment by
Evildeadge
on 2024-04-06T20:25:08-05:00
FIX CLASSIC ERA BUGS AGGRAND WHY U BRICKING ERA
1
