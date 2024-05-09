This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Store Items Available in Classic - Previous Deluxe Edition Toys, Auspicious Arborwyrm Mount
Cata
The Battle.net shop has updated with several new items, including individual listings for previous Deluxe Edition-only toys, as well as the Lunar New Year Auspicious Arborwyrm mount from Retail WoW.
Shop World of Warcraft Classic Items on the Battle.net Store
Several mounts from previous Deluxe Editions for both Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King Classic are now available for individual purchase in the shop. While the
Auspicious Arborwyrm
and the
Kalu'ak Whalebone Glider
are both currently listed at $25 USD, the
Reawakened Phase-Hunter
is $15 USD.
Along with mounts, the companion pet
Pebble
, summoned with
Pebble's Pebble
, is now available - this little pet grants the achievement
The Perfect Pebble
, so it's possible you'll still obtain it now as well!
Finally, several toys are available for $10 USD each, including the
Dark Portal
,
Fishspeaker's Lucky Lure
, and the
Path of Illidan
.
While many players may have the
Auspicious Arborwyrm
from the recent Retail World of Warcraft 12-month subscription promotion, at the time of writing this article it does not appear that owning the mount in Retail grants it in Classic World of Warcraft. If players wish to ride this wooden dragon in the wake of Deathwing's destruction, they will need to purchase it again.
