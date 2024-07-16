This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
New Spellpower Shield Enchants Added from SoD Reputations
Classic
Posted
3 hr 57 min ago
by
perculia
Blizzard has added two spellpower shield items from
July 16th hotfixes
. These two new items should encourage Elemental and Restoration shamans to use a MH/Shield combo instead of dual-wielding!
The shield enchant
Formula: Enchant Shield - Law of Nature
is available from Timbermaw Hold Revered, while the temporary enchant
Formula: Conductive Shield Coating
requires Thorium Brotherhood Honored.
Here are the reagents needed to craft both items:
Added new shield enchant that grants 30 spell power and 55 healing power –
Law of Nature
. Available to learn for Enchanters. The pattern is available from
Timbermaw Hold
at Revered.
Added a temporary shield enchantment that grants 24 spell power, much like wizard oil --
Conductive Shield Coating
. Available to learn for Enchanters. The pattern is available from
Thorium Brotherhood
at Honored.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
ElizarTV
on 2024-07-16T23:49:00-05:00
Can they add a stronger agility enchant for bracers? Hunters are forced to use +1 agi ... lol
Comment by
CigsInside
on 2024-07-16T23:55:15-05:00
Can they add a stronger agility enchant for bracers? Hunters are forced to use +1 agi ... lol
They did this in exchange for ele shamans not bring able to dual wield sp weapons anymore
Comment by
Diffonius
on 2024-07-17T01:57:36-05:00
Can they add a stronger agility enchant for bracers? Hunters are forced to use +1 agi ... lol
They did this in exchange for ele shamans not bring able to dual wield sp weapons anymore
Would be easier to set every spelldmg weapon to mainhand only :D
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News