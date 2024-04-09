This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Shoulder Enchants for SoD Phase 3 - Purchased with Craftable Alchemy Material
Classic
Posted
2 hr 7 min ago
by
Jezartroz
In Phase 3 of Season of Discovery, three new Shoulder Enchants have been discovered that are directly tied to Alchemists. The
Flask of Nightmarish Mojo
, a new craftable flask in Phase 3, can be used as currency with
Zalgo the Explorer
to obtain these new enchantments.
Zalgo the Explorer
sells either the
Atal'ai Signet of Might
,
Atal'ai Signet of Mojo
, or
Atal'ai Signet of Serenity
enchantments for one
Flask of Nightmarish Mojo
each, so Alchemists will want to stock up on the materials for this new Flask, as well as learn its recipe from completing the Sunken Temple Crafting quest chain.
The
Flask of Nightmarish Mojo
is crafted primarily with
Nightmare Seed
, a new crafting material introduced in Phase 3. For more information on how to acquire these
Nightmare Seed
s, take a look at our
Sunken Temple
Raid overview and Alchemy guides below:
Sunken Temple Level-Up Raid in Season of Discovery Alchemy in Season of Discovery
1
Comment by
SpaceCowboy22
on 2024-04-09T09:35:20-05:00
Man... Alchemists are ruling this phase. Shoulda never dropped for LW :)
1
