New Runes and Spell Changes Datamined on Phase 4 PTR - Season of Discovery

where is a new cloak rune for affliction warlock? oh ok i forgot this spec doesn't exist since phase 1 :D HAHA LOL
Hunter tier set bonus reduces boss chance to dodge, but new runes makes it important that bosses dodge attacks? Why do the tier set and rune counteract oneanother?
All rogue cloak runes focused for aoe. Weird?Rogue dps 2 set bonus feels weird and missplaced.They seem to insist on the 20 years old way to set charges to poisons, welp.Notes seem promising tho, a lot of work involved.
I like how even mage healing abilities aren't creative. Just straight up giving them the evoker shield orb, even has the same name lol.