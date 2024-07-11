This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
New Ring Runes Available to Additional Classes - Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
While players have begun finding the newest Runes in Season of Discovery Phase 4, some Druids were confused to learn that they couldn't use
Rune of Arcane Specialization
. This appears to have been in error, as Blizzard released a Hotfix allowing more Classes to engrave these various Ring Runes.
All Ring Runes in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Rune of Arcane Specialization
Classes: Mage ➞ Hunter, Mage, Druid
Rune of Frost Specialization
Classes: Shaman, Mage ➞ Hunter, Shaman, Mage
Rune of Defense Specialization
Classes: Druid ➞ Warrior, Paladin, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, Druid
Check out our Arcane Specialization Rune Guide to learn where to discover this Rune.
What Rune are you most looking forward to discovering in Phase 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
primetheus
on 2024-07-11T20:22:29-05:00
Still not a single ring rune for healing priests
Comment by
joey564
on 2024-07-11T20:37:11-05:00
Still not a single ring rune for healing priests
Look harder..
Comment by
thr33stacks
on 2024-07-11T20:43:22-05:00
Still not a single ring rune for healing priests
They already had them this was just additional ones, theres dagger, mace specializations and holy
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post