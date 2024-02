Hello!We mentioned last week that we want to add some new revered reputation rewards for the Azeroth Commerce Authority and Durotar Supply and Logistics factions. We originally planned to do this yesterday, but we hit a technical snag with some of the rewards, because they’re a bit unique to original WoW.It’s looking like a short delay, and we’re working to put the rewards in place and share some more info about them very soon.Thank you for your patience.