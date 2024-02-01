This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New PvP Trinkets in Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery
51 minutes ago
Rokman
As we continue datamining Phase 2 PTR Patch 1.15.1 Build 53009, we've come across some new PvP Trinkets. Previously in Classic, PvP Trinkets were class specific and would only free the wearer from certain types of crowd control effects. You can view the new trinkets below --
Tsaza
on 2024-02-01T14:38:48-06:00
5min ZzZzz
fierceblu
on 2024-02-01T14:47:21-06:00
5min ZzZzz
That's the same CD as the original. It's just not class specific.
