New PvP Item Sets in Datamining Phase 3 - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 31 min ago
by
Rokman
As we continued
datamining Phase 3 Season of Discovery
, we were able to add the new level 50 PvP item sets into our database, which you can view below. These are entirely new sets designed for level 50, which
Blizzard commented are supposed to be "stepping stone" sets to the higher level ones at level 60
.
Blood Guard's Plate
Warrior
Paladin
Blood Guard's Plate Helm
Blood Guard's Plate Pauldrons
First Sergeant's Plate Gauntlets
First Sergeant's Plate Greaves
Stone Guard's Plate Armor
Stone Guard's Plate Leggings
Knight-Lieutenant's Plate
Warrior
Paladin
Knight's Plate Hauberk
Knight's Plate Leggings
Knight-Lieutenant's Plate Helm
Knight-Lieutenant's Plate Pauldrons
Sergeant Major's Plate Gauntlets
Sergeant Major's Plate Greaves
Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Plate
Paladin
Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Helmet
Knight-Lieutenant's Imbued Pauldrons
Knight's Imbued Armor
Knight's Imbued Leggings
Sergeant Major's Imbued Greaves
Sergeant Major's Imbued Gauntlets
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Plate
Paladin
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Helm
Knight-Lieutenant's Lamellar Pauldrons
Knight's Lamellar Chestplate
Knight's Lamellar Legplates
Sergeant Major's Lamellar Boots
Sergeant Major's Lamellar Gauntlets
Blood Guard's Inscribed Mail
Shaman
Blood Guard's Inscribed Skullcap
Blood Guard's Inscribed Shoulder Pads
Stone Guard's Inscribed Chestpiece
Stone Guard's Inscribed Legplates
First Sergeant's Inscribed Sabatons
First Sergeant's Inscribed Gauntlets
Blood Guard's Pulsing Mail
Shaman
Blood Guard's Pulsing Helmet
Blood Guard's Pulsing Shoulders
Stone Guard's Pulsing Breastplate
Stone Guard's Pulsing Legplates
First Sergeant's Pulsing Greaves
First Sergeant's Pulsing Gauntlets
Blood Guard's Mail
Hunter
Shaman
Blood Guard's Mail Helmet
Blood Guard's Mail Epaulets
Stone Guard's Mail Armor
Stone Guard's Mail Legplates
First Sergeant's Mail Sabatons
First Sergeant's Mail Gauntlets
Knight-Lieutenant's Mail
Hunter
Shaman
Knight's Mail Armor
Knight's Mail Armor
Sergeant Major's Mail Gauntlets
Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Helmet
Knight's Mail Legplates
Knight-Lieutenant's Mail Epaulets
Blood Guard's Chain
Hunter
Blood Guard's Chain Epaulets
Blood Guard's Chain Helmet
First Sergeant's Chain Gauntlets
First Sergeant's Chain Sabatons
Stone Guard's Chain Armor
Stone Guard's Chain Legplates
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain
Hunter
Knight's Chain Armor
Knight's Chain Armor
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Epaulets
Knight-Lieutenant's Chain Helmet
Sergeant Major's Chain Gauntlets
Sergeant Major's Chain Sabatons
Blood Guard's Leather
Rogue
Druid
Blood Guard's Leather Headband
Blood Guard's Leather Shoulders
First Sergeant's Leather Boots
First Sergeant's Leather Gauntlets
Stone Guard's Leather Armor
Stone Guard's Leather Pants
Knight-Lieutenant's Leather
Rogue
Druid
Knight's Leather Armor
Knight's Leather Armor
Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Headband
Knight-Lieutenant's Leather Shoulders
Sergeant Major's Leather Boots
Sergeant Major's Leather Gauntlets
Blood Guard's Crackling Leather
Druid
Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Helmet
Blood Guard's Crackling Leather Spaulders
First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Boots
First Sergeant's Crackling Leather Gauntlets
Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Leggings
Stone Guard's Crackling Leather Tunic
Blood Guard's Restored Leather
Druid
Blood Guard's Restored Leather Helm
Blood Guard's Restored Leather Spaulders
Blood Guard's Restored Leather Helm
First Sergeant's Restored Leather Gloves
Stone Guard's Restored Leather Jerkin
Stone Guard's Restored Leather Leggings
Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather
Druid
Knight's Crackling Leather Leggings
Knight's Crackling Leather Tunic
Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Helmet
Knight-Lieutenant's Crackling Leather Spaulders
Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Boots
Sergeant Major's Crackling Leather Gauntlets
Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather
Druid
Knight's Restored Leather Jerkin
Knight's Restored Leather Leggings
Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Helm
Knight-Lieutenant's Restored Leather Spaulders
Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Boots
Sergeant Major's Restored Leather Gloves
Blood Guard's Dreadweave
Priest
Mage
Warlock
Blood Guard's Dreadweave Hat
Blood Guard's Dreadweave Mantle
First Sergeant's Dreadweave Boots
First Sergeant's Dreadweave Gloves
Stone Guard's Dreadweave Leggings
Stone Guard's Dreadweave Vest
Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave
Priest
Mage
Warlock
Knight's Dreadweave Leggings
Knight's Dreadweave Vest
Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Hat
Knight-Lieutenant's Dreadweave Mantle
Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Boots
Sergeant Major's Dreadweave Gloves
Blood Guard's Satin
Priest
Mage
Warlock
Blood Guard's Satin Cover
Blood Guard's Satin Pads
First Sergeant's Satin Boots
First Sergeant's Satin Gloves
Stone Guard's Satin Armor
Stone Guard's Satin Leggings
Knight Lieutenant's Satin
Priest
Mage
Warlock
Knight's Satin Armor
Knight's Satin Leggings
Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Cover
Knight-Lieutenant's Satin Pads
Sergeant Major's Satin Boots
Sergeant Major's Satin Gloves
SoD Phase 3 Datamining
Class Runes Profession Items Darkmoon Decks Blood Moon Items Weapon Models Sunken Temple Raid Loot PvP Item Sets Raid Consumables Nightmare Incursion Loot
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
xxdxx
on 2024-03-26T16:10:02-05:00
So theres no point of farming WSG and AB Rep since u can buy better gear instant with honor rank?
Comment by
Frail
on 2024-03-26T18:02:04-05:00
So theres no point of farming WSG and AB Rep since u can buy better gear instant with honor rank?
These are for lvl 50, not 60.
1
