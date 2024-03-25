New PvP Item Previews & Blood Moon Changes for Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

Yup feral druid is dead this patch
I don't understand the part about the Bloodstained Commendation. They can't be bought in P3 anymore but the ones that we already have in bags can still be used within 2 weeks after P3 releases? And what do you mean they will allow a head start but not a full ranking skip? If they give the same amount of honor they do now, people can hoard enough of these now to shoot straight to rank 7, which I imagine will be the max rank next phase? Or is it uncapped?
OMG please let warriors use that mace wtf. Give warriors -some- fun pvp thing. Glad stance looks boring and cringe af
Well, cool items but only can equip one at the same time...
So we have to play this boring event for another phase...?
Give rogues poison spears