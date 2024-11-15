New Nightmare Grove Raid & Dragons of Nightmare in Season of Discovery Phase 6

Nightmare Grove
- The four Dragons of Nightmare world bosses have been reimagined as a single raid instance housing all four encounters called the “Nightmare Grove”
- Players may access the nightmare grove through the Emerald Dream portals scattered around the world.
- Players may choose which boss they want to start with by going to a specific portal somewhere in the world and each boss is accessible at a predefined location for that boss:
Emeriss - Duskwood
- Lethon - Feralas
- Taerar - Ashenvale
- Ysondre - Hinterlands
Defeating one dragon spawns a portal that leads to the next in sequence, so players can fight all four without leaving the instance.
Each Dragon has new and unique mechanics to Season of Discovery.