New Nightmare Grove Raid & Dragons of Nightmare in Season of Discovery Phase 6

The four Dragons of Nightmare world bosses have been reimagined as a single raid instance housing all four encounters called the “Nightmare Grove”

Players may access the nightmare grove through the Emerald Dream portals scattered around the world.

Players may choose which boss they want to start with by going to a specific portal somewhere in the world and each boss is accessible at a predefined location for that boss:



Emeriss - Duskwood

Lethon - Feralas

Taerar - Ashenvale

Ysondre - Hinterlands

Defeating one dragon spawns a portal that leads to the next in sequence, so players can fight all four without leaving the instance.Each Dragon has new and unique mechanics to Season of Discovery.