New Moonkin Form Customization Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

Yeah, I'm gonna need this in Cata.
Big W
Ngl i wondered if the devs read the discord but THIS makes me really happy <3Now remove the tauren racism in wow and give us raptors and undead horsis please
I'm kindly waiting on getting the old Tree of Life cast animations back, or a rune that will allow me to never have to look at that tree, again, as I do prefer looking at my gear when playing on my moo : )
Gonna need Astral Recall to separate location ASAP Blizz.
I might actually finish leveling my boomy now that its visually appealing