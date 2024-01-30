New Item Sets from Gnomeregan in Patch 1.15.1 Phase 2 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery

Interesting, Looks like warlock tanks are going to opt out of wearing any of these sets - Edited - Nevermind looks like the bottom two cloth sets are duplicated and one of them actually will be increasing armor, its just not shown right
The Hyperconductive Wizard's Attire looks like it will be the warlock tank set, judging by the set boni. Wowhead just messed up the links and linked the healer set again.
interesting transmog previews on the yellow text for cloth xD (o) (o)
Very glad to see a set tailored toward each class! And they look pretty alright, for the most part.Gonna be nice having more of a variety in transmog this phase. Got kinda boring looking at the same purple on black in p1 :P
why is there spirit on mail gear when shaman / paladins dont have talents supporting the stat ?