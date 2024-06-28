This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Fire-Themed Models Datamined in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
Classic
Posted
43 seconds ago
by
PopularTopular
In the latest Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR build, we've datamined two new fire-themed models! The first is a firey cat, perhaps even a Druid of the Flame. Could this be what Druids turn into while wielding the newly revamped
Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros
? Or perhaps this is a new epic mount that drops off of a boss in
Molten Core
?
In addition, we've also found a new fire elemental model in the data. This model very closely resembles the 10th Anniversary pet,
Hatespark the Tiny
, but could this be the
11th Boss of the Molten Core Raid
? Or is this pet making it's way to Classic?
What do you think of the newest fire-themed models coming to Season of Discovery in Phase 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
