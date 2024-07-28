This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Epics from Onyxia's Lair in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Now that Onyxia's Lair is open in Season of Discovery Phase 4, we're taking a look at some of the brand-new Epics that drop from this raid!
These pieces are all-new to Season of Discovery - between interesting weapons like
Key to the City
and
Dragonslayer's Javelin
, to new Trinkets such as
Onyxia Blood Talisman
and
Ancient Cornerstone Grimoire
, not only are these new Epics intriguing, but they're very lore-friendly as well.
Onyxia's Lair Overview & Loot Guide - Season of Discovery
Two-Handed Weapons
Type
Item
Staff
One-Handed Weapons
Type
Item
Dagger
Ranged Weapons
Type
Item
Thrown
Rings
Type
Item
Ring
Necks
Type
Item
Neck
Neck
Trinkets
Type
Item
Trinket
Trinket
Trinket
Trinket
1
Comment by
ajames27
on 2024-07-28T07:04:52-05:00
list is missing
Prestor's Hairpin
1
