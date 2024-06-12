This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Epic Rings Datamined on Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
Classic
Posted
1 hr 21 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard just released
Phase 4 Development Notes
for Season of Discovery, and we’ve just datamined several new Epic Rings that appear to be coming to the game in Phase 4!
New items are always exciting, but what's more exciting is trying to guess where players might be able to obtain them! Judging from the item tooltips, we're currently speculating that these rings might be updated Blood Moon PvP Rewards coming to Season of Discovery in Phase 4 due to the nature of the item stats, though this is purely speculation at this point. One thing is certain - the above rings are all boasting some really excellent stats for PvP, regardless of how they're obtained!
Where do you think players will obtain the rings above? Tell us what you think in the comments below!
SoD Phase 4 Development Notes SoD Blood Moon PvP Guide
