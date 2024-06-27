New Daily Dungeon Currency Coming to Season of Discovery Phase 4

It took them 16 years but they re-invented emblemsGood for them
So there is -STILL- no actual unreleased or unfinished content to mark as an actual discovery, the phase is still going to last hella long because they want to "let it breathe" despite everyone that has publicly said anything about SoD telling them the phases are lasting too long, and beyond the phase 1 level 60 content, we arent even getting BWL or ZG? I doubt this will get even half the people back that quit in P3.
Let me buy arcanite bars with them.
Stop adding more currencies. This isn't retail.
Oof. It being daily is the worst choice. If you get behind, you're stuck behind; if you're someone who wants to dedicate a day to grinding, you can't do it. I understand the issues with grinding, but I truly believe dailies are almost always worse.
Gotta keep people logging in somehow when only real content is raid logging
Yeah, making this daily kinda sucks