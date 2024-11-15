This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Consumables Recipes for Bombs, Armor Kits, Flasks & Elixirs - Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With the PTR for Season of Discovery Phase 6 now live, we've datamined the new recipes for Consumables like bombs, armor kits, flasks, elixirs, and more!
Datamined Items Provide Party and Raid Buffs
Alchemists, Enchanters, Engineers, and Leatherworkers will all have new consumables to work with in Season of Discovery Phase 6, many of them with silithid and quiraji-themed ingredients. Of particular note is the swarm-themed
Scroll: Wrath of the Swarm
, which empowers your entire raid - it looks like more buffs are on the table!
Alchemy
Enchanting
Engineering
Leatherworking
