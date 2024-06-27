This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
New Class & Spell Changes Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
Classic
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
PopularTopular
We've datamined all of the new class and spell changes from the latest build of the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR!
Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral Combat
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Rune Engraving (1)
Engrave your cloak with the Improved Swipe rune:
While in Cat Form, your Swipe ability becomes Swipe (Cat), and while in Bear Form, your Swipe ability strikes up to 3 additional enemies.7 additional enemies.
Swipe (Cat)
Swipe nearby enemies, inflicting 250% weapon damage and generating 1 combo point on your current target.
Class Tools
Beast Mastery
Talents
Marksmanship
Talents
Survival
Talents
Rune Engraving (4)
Engrave your belt with the Kill Shot rune:
You attempt to finish off a wounded target, firing a ranged attack dealing 100% weapon damage plus \. Kill Shot has no minimum range. Kill Shot's cooldown is reset if used on an enemy that has 20% or less health.
Category changed from Abilities to Uncategorized
Engrave your cloak with the Hit and Run rune:
You gain 15% movement speed for 4 sec after using Raptor Strike.
Engrave your cloak with the Improved Volley rune:
Reduces the mana cost of your Volley by 50%, reduces its cooldown by 100%, and it no longer suffers pushback from damaging attacks. Volley also deals 3% of your ranged Attack Power as additional damage each time it deals damage.
Engrave your cloak with the Resourcefulness rune:
Reduces the mana cost of your Traps by 100% and their cooldowns by 40%.
Class Tools
Arcane
Talents
Fire
Talents
Frost
Talents
Rune Engraving (3)
Engrave your boots with the Brain Freeze rune:
Your Frost damage spells with chilling effects have a 15%20% chance to cause your next Fireball, Spellfrost Bolt, or Frostfire Bolt spell to be instant cast and cost no mana.
Engrave your bracers with the Balefire Bolt rune:
Unleash a reality-distorting burst of raw magic at your enemy, dealing \ to \ SpellfireChimeric damage. Each time you cast Balefire Bolt, the damage of your next Balefire Bolt within 30 sec will be increased by 10% and your Spirit will be decreased by 10% for 30 sec, both stacking up to 10 times. If your Spirit reaches 0 as consequence, you will immediately die. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target's Arcane, and Fire resists.Fire, and Frost resists.
Engrave your cloak with the Overheat rune:
Fire Blast will always deal a critical strike, can be cast while casting another spell, and is not affected by the global cooldown, but its cooldown is increased to 15 sec.
Spells (7)
Blasts the enemy for 110 to 134 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Blasts the enemy for 27 to 35 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Blasts the enemy for 62 to 76 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Blasts the enemy for 177 to 211 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Blasts the enemy for 253 to 301 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Blasts the enemy for 345 to 407 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Blasts the enemy for 446 to 524 Fire damage.
Cooldown changed from 8 sec cooldown to 15 sec cooldown
Class Tools
Discipline
Talents
Holy
Talents
Shadow
Talents
Rune Engraving (3)
Engrave your cloak with the Vampiric Touch rune:
Applies your Vampiric Embrace talent to your target, causes \ Shadow damage over 15 sec to your target, and causes all party members to gain mana equal to 2% of any Shadow spell damage you deal to the target.
Engrave your gloves with the Mind Sear rune:
Causes an explosion of shadow magic arounddamaging the enemy target and other nearby enemies, causing \ to \ Shadow damage every 1 sec for 5 sec to all enemies within 10 yards around the target.of the target.
Engrave your helm with the Pain and Suffering rune:
Mind Blast, refreshesMind Spike, and Mind Flay refresh the duration of your one of your damage over timeShadow Word: Pain, Void Plague, or Vampiric Touch abilities on the target back to its maximum duration. The ability with the shortest remaining duration will always be the one refreshed.
Spells (2)
Causes an explosion of shadow magic arounddamaging the enemy target and other nearby enemies, causing \ to \ Shadow damage every 1 sec for 5 sec to all enemies within 10 yards aroundof the target.
Applies your Vampiric Embrace talent to your target, causes \ Shadow damage over 15 sec to your target, and causes all party members to gain mana equal to 2% of any Shadow spell damage you deal to the target.
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Combat
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Spells (1)
Finishing move that increases your Parry chance by 10% and grants 4 Attack Power for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts longer per combo point:
1 point : 14 seconds
2 points: 18 seconds
3 points: 22 seconds
4 points: 26 seconds
5 points: 30 seconds
Effect #3 REMOVED Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Melee Attack Power Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4
REMOVED Effect #5 Apply Aura: Mod Ranged Attack Power Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4
Class Tools
Elemental
Talents
Enhancement
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Rune Engraving (3)
Engrave your boots with the Decoy Totem rune:
Summons a Decoy Totem for 10 sec with 5 health at the feet of the target that will redirect the next melee or ranged attack made against the target to the totem instead. The totem also grants the target immunity to movement impairing effects for 10 sec.
Engrave your cloak with the Coherence rune:
Causes youyour Chain heal effectiveness to only reduce by 35% per jump, and Chain Lightning effectiveness to only reduce by 20% per jump. Each also jumps to 1 additional target.
Engrave your gloves with the Molten Blast rune:
Blast up to 410 enemies in a cone in front of you for \ to \ Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.
Spells (1)
Blast up to 410 enemies in a cone in front of you for \ to \ Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Rune Engraving (4)
Destruction:
Engrave your boots with the Shadowflame rune:
Targets in a cone in front of the caster take \Burns the enemy for \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100 * (((Shadow damage and an additional \1)))] Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100] Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.
Affliction, Demonology:
Engrave your boots with the Shadowflame rune:
Targets in a cone in front of the caster take \Burns the enemy for \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100 * Shadow damage and an additional \1] Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100] Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Soul Siphon rune:
Causes your Drain Soul to to deal damage 3 times faster and increases the amount drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul spells by an additional 6% for each of your Warlock Shadow effects afflicting the target, up to a maximum of 18% additional effect. When Drain Soul is cast on a target below 20% health, it instead gains 100%50% per effect, up to a maximum of 300%.150%. In addition, your Drain Soul can now trigger your Nightfall talent.
Engrave your gloves with the Metamorphosis rune:
Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities:
Searing Pain: Now instant.
Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 310 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.
Fear: Replaced with Menace.
Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
Demon Charge
Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.
Demonic Howl
Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec.
Engrave your helm with the Backdraft rune:
Your Conflagrate ability also grants 30% spellcasting haste for 15 sec and no longer consumes Immolate.
Spells (12)
Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities:
Searing Pain: Now instant.
Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 310 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.
Fear: Replaced with Menace.
Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
Demon Charge
Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.
Demonic Howl
Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec.
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 3 to 7 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (5 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 7 to 12 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (11 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 14 to 23 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (17 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 26 to 39 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (25 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 42 to 64 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (33 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 60 to 91 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (41 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 82 to 124 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (49 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 105 to 158 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (57 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 128 to 193 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Punish up to 310 nearby enemies with a Shadow lash, dealing 136 to 204 to each.
Shadow Cleave benefits from and triggers most talents and effects that Shadow Bolt benefits from and triggers.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Hitting a target with Shadow Cleave also grants you 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Destruction:
Targets in a cone in front of the caster take \Burns the enemy for \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100 * (((Shadow damage and an additional \1)))] Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100] Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.
Affliction, Demonology:
Targets in a cone in front of the caster take \Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.
Affliction, Demonology:
Burns the enemy for \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100 * Shadow damage and an additional \1] Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100] Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 64 (SP mod: 0.13)
Cast Time changed from Instant cast to 2 sec cast
Range changed from None to 30 yd range
Cooldown changed from 15 sec cooldown to None
Duration changed from 0 ms to 15 sec
Gain the Improved Swipe ability:
While in Cat Form, your Swipe ability becomes Swipe (Cat), and while in Bear Form, your Swipe ability strikes up to 3 additional enemies.7 additional enemies.
Swipe (Cat)
Swipe nearby enemies, inflicting 250% weapon damage and generating 1 combo point on your current target.
While in Cat Form, your Swipe ability becomes Swipe (Cat), and while in Bear Form, your Swipe ability strikes up to 3 additional enemies.7 additional enemies.
Swipe (Cat)
Swipe nearby enemies, inflicting 250% weapon damage and generating 1 combo point on your current target.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Jump Targets
Value: 37 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Resistance % Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 200
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Base Resistance - % Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 200
NEW
Effect #1 School Damage
Gain the Hit and Run ability:
You gain 15% movement speed for 4 sec after using Raptor Strike.
Gain the Improved Volley ability:
Reduces the mana cost of your Volley by 50%, reduces its cooldown by 100%, and it no longer suffers pushback from damaging attacks. Volley also deals 3% of your ranged Attack Power as additional damage each time it deals damage.
Gain the Resourcefulness ability:
Reduces the mana cost of your Traps by 100% and their cooldowns by 40%.
Unleash a reality-distorting burst of raw magic at your enemy, dealing \ to \ SpellfireChimeric damage. Each time you cast Balefire Bolt, the damage of your next Balefire Bolt within 30 sec will be increased by 10% and your Spirit will be decreased by 10% for 30 sec, both stacking up to 10 times. If your Spirit reaches 0 as consequence, you will immediately die. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target's Arcane, and Fire resists.Fire, and Frost resists.
Gain the Balefire Bolt ability:
Unleash a reality-distorting burst of raw magic at your enemy, dealing \ to \ SpellfireChimeric damage. Each time you cast Balefire Bolt, the damage of your next Balefire Bolt within 30 sec will be increased by 10% and your Spirit will be decreased by 10% for 30 sec, both stacking up to 10 times. If your Spirit reaches 0 as consequence, you will immediately die. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target's Arcane, and Fire resists.Fire, and Frost resists.
Your Frost damage spells with chilling effects have a 15%20% chance to cause your next Fireball, Spellfrost Bolt, or Frostfire Bolt spell to be instant cast and cost no mana.
Gain the Brain Freeze ability:
Your Frost damage spells with chilling effects have a 15%20% chance to cause your next Fireball, Spellfrost Bolt, or Frostfire Bolt spell to be instant cast and cost no mana.
Gain the Mind Sear ability:
Causes an explosion of shadow magic arounddamaging the enemy target and other nearby enemies, causing \ to \ Shadow damage every 1 sec for 5 sec to all enemies within 10 yards around the target.of the target.
Fire Blast will always deal a critical strike, can be cast while casting another spell, and is not affected by the global cooldown, but its cooldown is increased to 15 sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #9 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 15
Gain the Overheat ability:
Fire Blast will always deal a critical strike, can be cast while casting another spell, and is not affected by the global cooldown, but its cooldown is increased to 15 sec.
Gain the Pain and Suffering ability:
Mind Blast, refreshesMind Spike, and Mind Flay refresh the duration of your one of your damage over timeShadow Word: Pain, Void Plague, or Vampiric Touch abilities on the target back to its maximum duration. The ability with the shortest remaining duration will always be the one refreshed.
Gain the Vampiric Touch ability:
Applies your Vampiric Embrace talent to your target, causes \ Shadow damage over 15 sec to your target, and causes all party members to gain mana equal to 2% of any Shadow spell damage you deal to the target.
Curses the target for 3 min, reducing Shadow and Arcane resistances by 75 and increasing Shadow and Arcane damage taken by 10%. Only one Curse per Warlock can be active on any one target.
Forces the target to speak in Demonic, slowing the casting time of all spells by 60%. Only one Curse per Warlock can be active on any one target. Lasts 3 min.
Curses the target for 3 min, reducing Fire and Frost resistances by 75 and increasing Fire and Frost damage taken by 10%. Only one Curse per Warlock can be active on any one target.
Mind Blast, refreshesMind Spike, and Mind Flay refresh the duration of your one of your damage over timeShadow Word: Pain, Void Plague, or Vampiric Touch abilities on the target back to its maximum duration. The ability with the shortest remaining duration will always be the one refreshed.
NEW
Afflicts your target with Shadow energy that causes all party members to be healed for 20% of any Shadow spell damage you deal for 1 min.
20% of Shadow spell damage caused by casting priest heals the priest's group.
You take 20% reduced Physical damage while Blade Dance is active. Additionally, you have 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, the threat generated by all your actions is massively increased, and your Feint ability is replaced with Tease, which Taunts the target to attack you.
Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Threat
Value: 175111
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod % Damage Taken
Value: 2
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2
NEW
Target takes 2 Nature damage every 5 seconds and 2% increased non-Physical damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod % Damage Taken
Value: 2
Causes youyour Chain heal effectiveness to only reduce by 35% per jump, and Chain Lightning effectiveness to only reduce by 20% per jump. Each also jumps to 1 additional target.
Gain the Coherence ability:
Causes youyour Chain heal effectiveness to only reduce by 35% per jump, and Chain Lightning effectiveness to only reduce by 20% per jump. Each also jumps to 1 additional target.
Gain the Decoy Totem ability:
Summons a Decoy Totem for 10 sec with 5 health at the feet of the target that will redirect the next melee or ranged attack made against the target to the totem instead. The totem also grants the target immunity to movement impairing effects for 10 sec.
Gain the Molten Blast ability:
Blast up to 410 enemies in a cone in front of you for \ to \ Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.
Restores 1%2% of your total mana.
Your Conflagrate ability also grants 30% spellcasting haste for 15 sec and no longer consumes Immolate.
Gain the Backdraft ability:
Your Conflagrate ability also grants 30% spellcasting haste for 15 sec and no longer consumes Immolate.
Gain the Metamorphosis ability:
Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities:
Searing Pain: Now instant.
Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 310 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.
Fear: Replaced with Menace.
Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
Demon Charge
Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.
Demonic Howl
Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec.
Destruction:
Gain the Shadowflame ability:
Targets in a cone in front of the caster take \Burns the enemy for \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100 * (((Shadow damage and an additional \1)))] Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100] Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.
Affliction, Demonology:
Gain the Shadowflame ability:
Targets in a cone in front of the caster take \Burns the enemy for \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100 * Shadow damage and an additional \1] Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ * (6.568597 + 0.672028 * 60 + 0.031721 * 60 * 60) / 100] Fire damage over 8 sec. This effect can be consumed with Conflagrate.Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.
Causes your Drain Soul to to deal damage 3 times faster and increases the amount drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul spells by an additional 6% for each of your Warlock Shadow effects afflicting the target, up to a maximum of 18% additional effect. When Drain Soul is cast on a target below 20% health, it instead gains 100%50% per effect, up to a maximum of 300%.150%. In addition, your Drain Soul can now trigger your Nightfall talent.
Effect #3 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10050 (SP mod: 1)
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3 (SP mod: 1)
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Time Between Ticks
Value: -2000 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Gain the Soul Siphon ability:
Causes your Drain Soul to to deal damage 3 times faster and increases the amount drained by your Drain Life and Drain Soul spells by an additional 6% for each of your Warlock Shadow effects afflicting the target, up to a maximum of 18% additional effect. When Drain Soul is cast on a target below 20% health, it instead gains 100%50% per effect, up to a maximum of 300%.150%. In addition, your Drain Soul can now trigger your Nightfall talent.
NEW
Blasts nearby enemies with thunder increasing the time between their attacks by 10% for 30 sec and doing 103 damage to them. Will affect up to 10 targets.
Time between attacks increased by 10%.
NEW
Blasts nearby enemies with thunder increasing the time between their attacks by 10% for 26 sec and doing 82 damage to them. Will affect up to 10 targets.
Time between attacks increased by 10%.
NEW
Blasts nearby enemies with thunder increasing the time between their attacks by 10% for 22 sec and doing 55 damage to them. Will affect up to 10 targets.
Time between attacks increased by 10%.
NEW
Blasts nearby enemies with thunder increasing the time between their attacks by 10% for 18 sec and doing 37 damage to them. Will affect up to 10 targets.
Time between attacks increased by 10%.
NEW
Blasts nearby enemies with thunder increasing the time between their attacks by 10% for 14 sec and doing 23 damage to them. Will affect up to 10 targets.
Time between attacks increased by 10%.
NEW
Blasts nearby enemies increasing the time between their attacks by 10% for 10 sec and doing 10 damage to them. Will affect up to 10 targets.
Time between attacks increased by 10%.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post