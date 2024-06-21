New Class And Spell Changes Datamined on Phase 4 PTR - Season of Discovery

are SoD paladins getting divine steed?
All we care about is how bad you are going to mess up shadowpriests.
If they aren't letting nightfall and occult poison stack they should make it equal value so people aren't feeling forced to use it the whole last phase imo.
Im really concerned about Melee Hunter not getting any buffs here, even after the first round of PTR testing showed them to be lacking in the damage department, and with a mediocre tier set 1 from MC. I really love the playstyle and looked forward to going with it in P4, and i still am. But hope to see some changes regarding them.
"Each effect can only be extended up to 3 times.its initial duration."Does that mean if I cast 2 Starfires in a row (with less than 3 sec between each) my Moonfire wont tick in that time? If it ticks every 3 seconds, and I keep making it go back to full duration, it will never tick untill I stop casting Starfire. I really hope not.