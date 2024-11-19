New Blood Moon Rewards Available in Season of Discovery Phase 6

Nice, Bijous!
Big W. I've just returned to SoD and want to focus on PvP only. Those off-pieces were such a pain to obtain, especially since I don’t want to raid. Now, I don’t have to.To all the crybabies whining about, 'WHY DID I GRIND PvP gear just for it to be worse than P5 gear in PvE?'Well, because it’s PvP gear—it’s meant to excel in PvP, not PvE. I’m not 100% sure that simply increasing stats will completely balance PvP, but it’s like having double the stamina compared to PvE gear.
Rip ZG
Seems worthless with BWL already out
800g for mount? 20k bronze coins and i still have to pay for the full price? This phase looking hella expensive, not everyone buying gold Blizzard..
Thank god none of this gear is even close to pve gear. One of the least enjoyable events ever. Hated farming the 2h from the first one..phew!