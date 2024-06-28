This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New & Updated Profession Recipes Datamined From Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
Classic
Posted
1 hr 46 min ago
by
PopularTopular
With the latest build of the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR, we have been able to datamine more Professions Recipes!
Blacksmithing Plans
Armorsmithing
Weaponsmith
Master Hammersmith
Master Swordsmith
Leatherworking Patterns
Dragonscale Leatherworking
Elemental Leatherworking
Tailoring Patterns
Engineering Schematics
Crafted Items
Cloth
Leather
Mail
Weapons
1
Comment by
Moonwing
on 2024-06-28T02:42:55-05:00
TOP RESTO ^^
1
