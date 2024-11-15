This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
New and Updated Cenarion Circle Reputation Rewards in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Serenl
The
Cenarion Circle
is now available in Season of Discovery, with new items added alongside the Scepter of the Shifting Sands quest chain. We've also datamined some new rewards that should become available once Phase 6 officially launches!
New Datamined Rewards
Alchemy
Blacksmithing
Enchanting
Engineering
Mining
Tailoring
Available now in Season of Discovery
Blacksmithing
Vendor Name:
Vargus
<Blacksmith>
Location:
51.2, 38.9 (Silithus, Cenarion Hold)
New Season of Discovery
Old
Pattern
Reputation
Plans: Heavy Obsidian Belt
Friendly
Plans: Ironvine Belt
Friendly
Plans: Light Obsidian Belt
Honored
Plans: Ironvine Gloves
Honored
Plans: Ironvine Breastplate
Revered
Leatherworking
Vendor Name:
Aendel Windspear
Location:
62.6, 49.8 (Off south road just before Cenarion Hold)
New Season of Discovery
Old
Pattern
Reputation
Pattern: Sandstalker Bracers
Friendly
Pattern: Spitfire Gauntlets
Friendly
Pattern: Bramblewood Belt
Friendly
Pattern: Sandstalker Gauntlets
Honored
Pattern: Sandstalker Breastplate
Revered
Pattern: Spitfire Breastplate
Revered
Pattern: Bramblewood Helm
Revered
Pattern: Bramblewood Boots
Revered
Pattern: Dreamscale Breastplate
Exalted
Tailoring
Vendor Name:
Mishta
<General Trade Goods Vendor>
Location:
49.9, 36.3 (Silithus, Cenarion Hold)
New Season of Discovery
Old
Pattern
Reputation
Pattern: Sylvan Shoulders
Friendly
Pattern: Sylvan Crown
Honored
Pattern: Sylvan Vest
Revered
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Seekery
on 2024-11-15T11:22:12-06:00
what about earthstriker quest?
Comment by
Jaraxin
on 2024-11-15T11:28:08-06:00
Strength on the cloth tailoring chestpiece?
Also no healing gear RIP
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News