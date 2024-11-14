This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New and Reitemized Profession Gear in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With the Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR, we've datamined some new crafted weapons, armor, trinkets, and more!
New Obsidian weapons are the centerpiece of the new crafted items, each boasting a Unique-Equip so that you can't double them up (sorry for those who can dual-wield). Even ranged weapons are represented with the
Obsidian Shotgun
!
Plate Armor
Leather Armor
Cloth Armor
Cloaks
Weapons
Shields
Engineers will have a shield to make this time around too - the
Tuned Force Reactive Disk
is theirs!
Trinkets & Class Items
Reitemized Crafted Gear
So far, we've found two pieces of crafted gear that have been reitemized for Season of Discovery Phase 6. We'll keep an eye out for more changes as Phase 6 comes closer!
Plate Armor
Classic
SoD
Mail Armor
Classic
SoD
Comment by
juan321077
on 2024-11-14T06:39:58-06:00
Oh nicee! love this gear..... that i wont be able to use bc i need 6pc
