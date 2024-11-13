This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
New Ahn'Qiraj Mount Recolors Datamined on Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR
Classic
Posted
1 hr 51 min ago
by
Tharid
We've datamined some new colors for the Ahn'Qiraj silithid mounts from the Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR! We've also found some new "Silithid Tank" models as well!
SoD Phase 6 PTR Class and Spell Changes
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Additionally, we have found several new Silithid Tank colors, including a
Tamed Silithid Tank
, which can only be summoned as a mount in Ahn'Qiraj.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Xemioza
on 2024-11-13T18:20:30-06:00
Want them in retail
Comment by
Htacid
on 2024-11-13T18:42:22-06:00
I'm curious to know if we are getting these mounts outside of the raid O.o
Comment by
Szeeshan
on 2024-11-13T18:56:11-06:00
I'm curious to know if we are getting these mounts outside of the raid O.o
Its entirely possible. Normally the mounts that were AQ specific, state it in the description. I wonder if they wont be tied to exalted rep requirement.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post