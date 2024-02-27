Mount Cost Reduction Coming Soon - Season of Discovery

Respectfully, why did you guys increase it in the first place then?
What about us who already paid the full price?
So wait, we basically paid double price for the mounts!
Bruh, after we have to spend so much gold on recipes from gnomer, ontop of OG mount cost when dinging 40 cause doing the STV event and travelling the continent for beacons was definitely fun on foot.
This is fine and all but surely you can just refund the 40 gold or whatever the difference would be to anyone that has had a mount in their inventory since before March 5th? Otherwise this is cringe as hell? Not all of us are buying gold and I would like to have that back as it would increase my funds by about 30%
All the people (including me) who grinded out that gold to get mount the moment you hit 40 to flex and show we got it like that are the feeling the dumbest rn, i know i am
Stop crying and stay poor full price paying cringers.
At least you should send a gold refund via in-game mail to those people that bought the mount before this change...
The servers are shortlived. No point of keeping the grind. Actually, economy on every seasonal server feels irrelevant.