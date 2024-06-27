This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
More Reitemized Dungeon Loot Coming in Phase 4 Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
43 minutes ago
by
perculia
In today's Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR build, Blizzard has added many dungeon loot drops with enhanced itemization from their original Classic counterparts in Dire Maul, Stratholme, and Blackrock Spire.
Hand of Injustice
has also been added as a ranged counterpart to the popular melee trinket
Hand of Justice
.
This new batch of items comes alongside changes to dungeon items added several weeks ago. Originally, these items were pushed to the PTR with incomplete stats and received buffs in today's build, such as Tier .5 items :
Changed Stats for Previously Datamined Phase 4 Loot
Dire Maul
Classic
SoD
Stratholme
Classic
SoD
LBRS
Classic
SoD
UBRS
Classic
SoD
Ironweave Set
Classic
SoD
