More Class & Spell Changes Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
Classic
Posted
1 hr 48 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has pushed a second Season of Discovery PTR build this week, with a focus on class changes to Paladin and Rogue. Check out our spell diff below or Blizzard's official PTR notes for developer explanations.
Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes
Class Tools
Beast Mastery
Talents
Marksmanship
Talents
Survival
Talents
Talents (16)
Reduces the Mana cost of your Shots
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
Strikes
and Stings by 2%.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Power Cost
Value: -3% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Reduces the Mana cost of your Shots
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
Strikes
and Stings by 4%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Power Cost
Value: -5% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Reduces the Mana cost of your Shots
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
Strikes
and Stings by 6%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Power Cost
Value: -7% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Reduces the Mana cost of your Shots
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
Strikes
and Stings by 8%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Power Cost
Value: -9% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Reduces the Mana cost of your Shots
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
Strikes
and Stings by 10%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Power Cost
Value: -11% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 1%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 2%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 3%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 4%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 5%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Increases your ranged weapon
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
and melee ability
critical strike damage bonus by 6%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 6% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases your ranged weapon
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
and melee ability
critical strike damage bonus by 12%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 12% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases your ranged weapon
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
and melee ability
critical strike damage bonus by 18%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 18% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases your ranged weapon
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
and melee ability
critical strike damage bonus by 24%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 24% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases your ranged weapon
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Hunter
and melee ability
critical strike damage bonus by 30%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 29% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases the attack\attack power of party members within 45 yards by 50\50. Lasts 30 min.
Rune Engraving (10)
Engrave your chest or robe with the Cobra Slayer rune:
Mongoose Bite now activateshas a 5% chance to activate on each of your melee attacks, a 100% chance when an enemy dodges. your attack, and Mongoose BiteThis chance accumulates, with the chance rising by 5% from each subsequent attack if it does not reset. Mongoose Bite also deals additional damage equal to 40% of your Attack Power.
Engrave your boots with the Trap Launcher rune:
Your Traps can now be placed at any location within 35 yards. and can be placed while you are in combat. Additionally, your Fire-based and Frost-based traps now have separate shared cooldowns.
Engrave your boots with the Wyvern Strike rune:
Replaces your Wyvern Sting ability with Wyvern Strike, a stingingvicious strike that deals 100% weapon damage and poisons the target with a Sting for Naturecauses the target to Bleed for damage over time.
Wyvern Strike requires you to have the Wyvern Sting talent, and replaces the Wyvern Sting abilities found in the Survival spellbook.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Cobra Strikes rune:
Your critical hits with Shot abilitiesand Strike abilities and with Mongoose Bite cause your pet's next 2 special attacks to critically hit.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Lone Wolf rune:
You deal 30%40% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.
Engrave your cloak with the Hit and Run rune:
You gain 15% movement speed for 48 sec after using Raptor Strike.
Engrave your gloves with the Carve rune:
A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you with your melee weapons for 65% weapon damage. Your primary target takes 50% increased damage.
Engrave your gloves with the Chimera Shot rune:
You deal 135% weapon damage, refreshing the current Sting on your target and triggering an effect:
Serpent Sting - Instantly deals 48% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting.
Viper Sting - Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your Viper Sting.
Scorpid Sting - Attempts to Disarm the target for 10 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1 minute.Wyvern Strike - Resets the cooldown on Wyvern Strike.
Engrave your helm with the Rapid Killing rune:
Reduces the cooldown on Rapid Fire by 80%, Rapid Fire now also grants 40% increased melee attack speed, and your next Shot ability within 20 sec after killing a target worth experience or honor deals 20% increased damage.
Engrave your pants with the Flanking Strike rune:
You and your pet deal simultaneous instant 100% melee damage. Afterward, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike deal 10%you deal 5% increased damage for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Raptor Strike has a 20%Your pet's Basic attacks have a 33% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike.
Runes (2)
Effect #5 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 300100%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 100-100%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Ignore Aura State Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 100
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -100%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 100%
Affected Spells:
NEW
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - %
Value: -100%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - %
Value: -100%
Affected Spells:
Spells (5)
A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you with your melee weapons for 65% weapon damage. Your primary target takes 50% increased damage.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 50
You deal 135% weapon damage, refreshing the current Sting on your target and triggering an effect:
Serpent Sting - Instantly deals 48% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting.
Viper Sting - Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your Viper Sting.
Scorpid Sting - Attempts to Disarm the target for 10 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1 minute.Wyvern Strike - Resets the cooldown on Wyvern Strike.
You and your pet deal simultaneous instant 100% melee damage. Afterward, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike deal 10%you deal 5% increased damage for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Raptor Strike has a 20%Your pet's Basic attacks have a 33% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike.
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
Effect #4 Dummy
Value: 33
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Damage Done %
Value: 5
The hunter invokes the heart of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% and Attack Power by 200 for all nearby allies, and increasing total stats for the Hunter by an additional 10%.
Increases ranged attack speed by 40% for 15 sec.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Melee Attack Speed - % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Talents (2)
Increases the attack\attack power of party members within 45 yards by 75\75. Lasts 30 min.
Increases the attack\attack power of party members within 45 yards by 100\100. Lasts 30 min.
Class Tools
Holy
Talents
Protection
Talents
Retribution
Talents
Talents (1)
Increases chance to block by 30% for 10 sec, and deals 65 Holy damage for each attack blocked while active. Damage caused by Holy Shield causes 20% additional threat. Each block expends a charge. 4 charges.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Activating Holy Shield also grants you 4 Attack2 Spell Power for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Talents (3)
Gives the Paladin's damaging melee attacks a chance to reduce the target's Strength and Agility by 5%
for 10 sec.S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
reduce the target's Attack Power by (30 /- 3), and increase the Paladin's Attack Power by 5% for 30 sec
10 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Gives the Paladin's damaging melee attacks a chance to reduce the target's Strength and Agility by 10%
for 10 sec.S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
reduce the target's Attack Power by (30 * 2 /- 3), and increase the Paladin's Attack Power by 10% for 30 sec
10 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Gives the Paladin's damaging melee attacks a chance to reduce the target's Strength and Agility by 15%
for 10 sec.S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
reduce the target's Attack Power by (30 *- 1), and increase the Paladin's Attack Power by 15% for 30 sec
10 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Rune Engraving (5)
Engrave your belt with the Malleable Protection rune:
You can now take actions during Divine Protection and its duration is increased by 50%, but it only reduces damage you take by 50% instead of making you immune. In addition, you gain 100% more Spell Power from Holy Shield.
Engrave your boots with the The Art of War rune:
Your melee critical strikes reduce the remaining cooldown on Exorcism by 12 sec, and the mana cost of Exorcism is reduced by 80%.
Engrave your bracers with the Hammer of the Righteous rune:
Hammer the current target and up to 2 additional nearby targets, causing 23 times your main hand damage per second as Holy damage.
Engrave your cloak with the Vindicator rune:
When your Vindication talent is triggered, it also decreases the target's Attack Power by 70 per talent point and increases your Strength, Agility, and Attack Power by 5% per talent point. Vindication duration increased to 30 sec.Shock and Awe rune:
You gain 100% of your Intellect as Spell Damage for 1 min when you cast Holy Shock.
Name changed from Engrave Cloak - Vindicator to Engrave Cloak - Shock and Awe
Engrave your pants with the Divine Sacrifice rune:
30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. Divine Sacrifice cannot be used while you are under the effects of Blessing of Protection, Divine Shield, or Divine Protection, and prevents you from being targeted by those abilities while it is active.Hand of Sacrifice rune:
Causes target party or raid member to transfer 30% of damage taken to the caster. Lasts 12 sec or until the caster has transferred 100% of their maximum health.
Name changed from Engrave Pants - Divine Sacrifice to Engrave Pants - Hand of Sacrifice
Runes (1)
NEW
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy
Value: 4000
Talents (2)
Increases chance to block by 30% for 10 sec, and deals 95 Holy damage for each attack blocked while active. Damage caused by Holy Shield causes 20% additional threat. Each block expends a charge. Each block expends a charge. 4 charges.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Activating Holy Shield also grants you 4 Attack2 Spell Power for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Increases chance to block by 30% for 10 sec, and deals 130 Holy damage for each attack blocked while active. Damage caused by Holy Shield causes 20% additional threat. Each block expends a charge. 4 charges.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - All Classes
Activating Holy Shield also grants you 4 Attack2 Spell Power for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Combat
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Rune Engraving (6)
Engrave your bracers with the Carnage rune:
Your abilities deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted by one of your Bleed effects. Your Rupture also heals you for 40% of the damage it deals.
Engrave your bracers with the Unfair Advantage rune:
Whenever you dodge or parry an attack you gain an Unfair Advantage, striking back for 100% of your main hand weapon's damage and gaining 1 combo point. This cannot occur more than once per second.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Slaughter from the Shadows rune:
Reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 2030, and increases the damage they deal to non-player controlled targets by 60%.
Engrave Gloves - Mutilate
Does not apply to Mutilate
Does not apply to abilities learned from other runes.
Engrave your cloak with the Fan of Knives rune:
Instantly throw both weapons at all targets within 8 yards, causing 105%75% weapon damage with daggers, and 70%50% weapon damage with all other weapons.
Engrave your gloves with the Main Gauche rune:
Instantly strike with your off-hand weapon for normal off-hand weapon damage and increase your chance to parry by 10%100% for 10 sec Awards 3 combo pointsor until you successfully parry. For 10 sec after using Main Gauche, Sinister Strike costs 20 less Energy. Awards 1 combo point.
Main Gauche benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.
Engrave your gloves with the Shiv rune:
Instantly attack with your off-hand weapon to deal normal off-hand weapon damage with a 100% chance to apply the poison from your off-hand weapon to the target. Slower weapons require more energy. Awards 1 combo point.
Shiv benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.Cutthroat rune:
Your Ambush, Backstab, and Garrote abilities no longer require you to be behind your target, and Backstab has a 15% chance to make your next Ambush within 10 sec not require you to be in Stealth.
Name changed from Engrave Gloves - Shiv to Engrave Gloves - Cutthroat
Spells (1)
Instantly strike with your off-hand weapon for normal off-hand weapon damage and increase your chance to parry by 10%100% for 10 sec Awards 3 combo pointsor until you successfully parry. For 10 sec after using Main Gauche, Sinister Strike costs 20 less Energy. Awards 1 combo point.
Main Gauche benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Parry % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10100 (SP mod: 1)
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Talents (5)
Reduces the casting time of your Shadow Bolt and Immolate spells by 0.1 sec and your Soul Fire spell by 0.4 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Reduces the casting time of your Shadow Bolt and Immolate spells by 0.2 sec and your Soul Fire spell by 0.8 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Reduces the casting time of your Shadow Bolt and Immolate spells by 0.3 sec and your Soul Fire spell by 1.2 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Reduces the casting time of your Shadow Bolt and Immolate spells by 0.4 sec and your Soul Fire spell by 1.6 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Reduces the casting time of your Shadow Bolt and Immolate spells by 0.5 sec and your Soul Fire spell by 2 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Rune Engraving (1)
Destruction:
Engrave your boots with the Shadowflame rune:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate, Unstable Affliction, or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target.
Affliction, Demonology:
Engrave your boots with the Shadowflame rune:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate, Unstable Affliction, or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target.
Spells (1)
Destruction:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate, Unstable Affliction, or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target.
Affliction, Demonology:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate, Unstable Affliction, or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 173 (SP mod: 0.1070.2)
Gain the Carnage ability:
Your abilities deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted by one of your Bleed effects. Your Rupture also heals you for 40% of the damage it deals.
Gain the Unfair Advantage ability:
Whenever you dodge or parry an attack you gain an Unfair Advantage, striking back for 100% of your main hand weapon's damage and gaining 1 combo point. This cannot occur more than once per second.
Gain the Carve ability:
A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you with your melee weapons for 65% weapon damage. Your primary target takes 50% increased damage.
Gain the Chimera Shot ability:
You deal 135% weapon damage, refreshing the current Sting on your target and triggering an effect:
Serpent Sting - Instantly deals 48% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting.
Viper Sting - Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your Viper Sting.
Scorpid Sting - Attempts to Disarm the target for 10 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1 minute.Wyvern Strike - Resets the cooldown on Wyvern Strike.
Gain the Cobra Slayer ability:
Mongoose Bite now activateshas a 5% chance to activate on each of your melee attacks, a 100% chance when an enemy dodges. your attack, and Mongoose BiteThis chance accumulates, with the chance rising by 5% from each subsequent attack if it does not reset. Mongoose Bite also deals additional damage equal to 40% of your Attack Power.
Mongoose Bite now activateshas a 5% chance to activate on each of your melee attacks, a 100% chance when an enemy dodges. your attack, and Mongoose BiteThis chance accumulates, with the chance rising by 5% from each subsequent attack if it does not reset. Mongoose Bite also deals additional damage equal to 40% of your Attack Power.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5 (SP mod: 1)
Your critical hits with Shot abilitiesand Strike abilities and with Mongoose Bite cause your pet's next 2 special attacks to critically hit.
Gain the Cobra Strikes ability:
Your critical hits with Shot abilitiesand Strike abilities and with Mongoose Bite cause your pet's next 2 special attacks to critically hit.
Gain the Flanking Strike ability:
You and your pet deal simultaneous instant 100% melee damage. Afterward, your Mongoose Bite and Raptor Strike deal 10%you deal 5% increased damage for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Raptor Strike has a 20%Your pet's Basic attacks have a 33% chance to reset the cooldown on Flanking Strike.
The hunter invokes the heart of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for all nearby allies, and increasing total stats for the Hunter by an additional 10%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Melee Attack Power
Value: 40
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Ranged Attack Power
Value: 40
Duration changed from 4 sec to 8 sec
You gain 15% movement speed for 48 sec after using Raptor Strike.
Gain the Hit and Run ability:
You gain 15% movement speed for 48 sec after using Raptor Strike.
NEW
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 5%.
NEW
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 4%.
NEW
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 3%.
NEW
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 2%.
NEW
Increases your critical strike chance with ranged weapons by 1%.
Gain the Lone Wolf ability:
You deal 30%40% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.
You deal 30%40% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Damage Done %
Value: 3040
Effect #1 Apply Aura - Pet Owner: Mod Damage Done %
Value: -30-40
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Damage Done %
Value: 3040
Reduces the cooldown on Rapid Fire by 80%, Rapid Fire now also grants 40% increased melee attack speed, and your next Shot ability within 20 sec after killing a target worth experience or honor deals 20% increased damage.
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 40 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Your Traps can now be placed at any location within 35 yards. and can be placed while you are in combat. Additionally, your Fire-based and Frost-based traps now have separate shared cooldowns.
Gain the Trap Launcher ability:
Your Traps can now be placed at any location within 35 yards. and can be placed while you are in combat. Additionally, your Fire-based and Frost-based traps now have separate shared cooldowns.
A stingingvicious strike that deals 100% weapon damage and poisons the target with a Sting for (10 / 100 * 6 * Attack power) Nature damage over 6 sec. Only one Sting per Hunter can be active on the target at a time.causes the target to Bleed for (3 / 100 * 8 * Attack power) Physical damage over 8 sec.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 103
Duration changed from 6 sec to 8 sec
Dispel type changed from Poison to None
Replaces your Wyvern Sting ability with Wyvern Strike, a stingingvicious strike that deals 100% weapon damage and poisons the target with a Sting for Naturecauses the target to Bleed for damage over time.
Wyvern Strike requires you to have the Wyvern Sting talent, and replaces the Wyvern Sting abilities found in the Survival spellbook.
A stingingvicious strike that deals 100% weapon damage and poisons the target with a Sting for (10causes the target to Bleed for (4 / 100 * 8 * Attack power) NaturePhysical damage over 8 sec.Only one Sting per Hunter can be active on the target at a time.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 104
Dispel type changed from Poison to None
A stingingvicious strike that deals 100% weapon damage and poisons the target with a Sting for (10 / 100 * 10 * Attack power) Nature damage over 10 sec. Only one Sting per Hunter can be active on the target at a time.causes the target to Bleed for (6 / 100 * 8 * Attack power) Physical damage over 8 sec.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 106
Duration changed from 10 sec to 8 sec
Dispel type changed from Poison to None
Gain the Rapid Killing ability:
Reduces the cooldown on Rapid Fire by 80%, Rapid Fire now also grants 40% increased melee attack speed, and your next Shot ability within 20 sec after killing a target worth experience or honor deals 20% increased damage.
Gain the Wyvern Strike ability:
Replaces your Wyvern Sting ability with Wyvern Strike, a stingingvicious strike that deals 100% weapon damage and poisons the target with a Sting for Naturecauses the target to Bleed for damage over time.
Wyvern Strike requires you to have the Wyvern Sting talent, and replaces the Wyvern Sting abilities found in the Survival spellbook.
Gain the Divine Sacrifice ability:
30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. Divine Sacrifice cannot be used while you are under the effects of Blessing of Protection, Divine Shield, or Divine Protection, and prevents you from being targeted by those abilities while it is active.Hand of Sacrifice ability:
Causes target party or raid member to transfer 30% of damage taken to the caster. Lasts 12 sec or until the caster has transferred 100% of their maximum health.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Overrides Actionbar Spell
Value: 407804462853
Hammer the current target and up to 2 additional nearby targets, causing 23 times your main hand damage per second as Holy damage.
Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 3
Gain the Hammer of the Righteous ability:
Hammer the current target and up to 2 additional nearby targets, causing 23 times your main hand damage per second as Holy damage.
NEW
Causes target party or raid member to transfer 30% of damage taken to the caster. Lasts 12 sec or until the caster has transferred 100% of their maximum health.
Transfers 30% of damage taken to the paladin.
Gain the Malleable Protection ability:
You can now take actions during Divine Protection and its duration is increased by 50%, but it only reduces damage you take by 50% instead of making you immune. In addition, you gain 100% more Spell Power from Holy Shield.
You can now take actions during Divine Protection and its duration is increased by 50%, but it only reduces damage you take by 50% instead of making you immune. In addition, you gain 100% more Spell Power from Holy Shield.
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 100
NEW
You gain 100% of your Intellect as Spell Damage for 1 min when you cast Holy Shock.
Gain the The Art of War ability:
Your melee critical strikes reduce the remaining cooldown on Exorcism by 12 sec, and the mana cost of Exorcism is reduced by 80%.
Your melee critical strikes reduce the remaining cooldown on Exorcism by 12 sec, and the mana cost of Exorcism is reduced by 80%.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 12 (SP mod: 1)
Gain the Vindicator ability:
When your Vindication talent is triggered, it also decreases the target's Attack Power by 70 per talent point and increases your Strength, Agility, and Attack Power by 5% per talent point. Vindication duration increased to 30 sec.Shock and Awe ability:
You gain 100% of your Intellect as Spell Damage for 1 min when you cast Holy Shock.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Overrides Actionbar Spell
Value: 440666462834
NEW
Effect #1 Heal
Value: 1
NEW
Ambush the target, causing 250% weapon damage plus 70 to the target. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Ambush the target, causing 250% weapon damage plus 100 to the target. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Ambush the target, causing 250% weapon damage plus 125 to the target. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Ambush the target, causing 250% weapon damage plus 185 to the target. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Ambush the target, causing 250% weapon damage plus 230 to the target. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Ambush the target, causing 250% weapon damage plus 290 to the target. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 15 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 30 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 48 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 69 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 90 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 135 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 165 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 210 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
NEW
Backstab the target, causing 150% weapon damage plus 225 to the target. Must be behind the target. Requires a dagger in the main hand. Awards 1 combo point.
Effect #3 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Power Cost
Value: -50% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Threat
Value: 100% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Power Cost
Value: -20 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Your abilities deal 20% increased damage to targets afflicted by one of your Bleed effects. Your Rupture also heals you for 40% of the damage it deals.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40 (SP mod: 1)
NEW
Next Ambush does not require Stealth.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Allow Affected Spells to be Used in Any Stance
Value: 20
Affected Spells:
NEW
Your Ambush, Backstab, and Garrote abilities no longer require you to be behind your target, and Backstab has a 15% chance to make your next Ambush within 10 sec not require you to be in Stealth.
Instantly throw both weapons at all targets within 8 yards, causing 70%50% weapon damage.
Instantly throw both weapons at all targets within 8 yards, causing 105%75% weapon damage with daggers, and 70%50% weapon damage with all other weapons.
Gain the Fan of Knives ability:
Instantly throw both weapons at all targets within 8 yards, causing 105%75% weapon damage with daggers, and 70%50% weapon damage with all other weapons.
Gain the Fan of Knives ability:
Instantly throw both weapons at all targets within 8 yards, causing 105%75% weapon damage with daggers, and 70%50% weapon damage with all other weapons.
NEW
Garrote the enemy, causing 144 damage over 18 sec, increased by your Attack Power. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Awards 1 combo point.
24 damage every 3 seconds.
NEW
Garrote the enemy, causing 204 damage over 18 sec, increased by your Attack Power. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Awards 1 combo point.
34 damage every 3 seconds.
NEW
Garrote the enemy, causing 282 damage over 18 sec, increased by your Attack Power. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Awards 1 combo point.
47 damage every 3 seconds.
NEW
Garrote the enemy, causing 354 damage over 18 sec, increased by your Attack Power. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Awards 1 combo point.
59 damage every 3 seconds.
NEW
Garrote the enemy, causing 444 damage over 18 sec, increased by your Attack Power. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Awards 1 combo point.
74 damage every 3 seconds.
NEW
Garrote the enemy, causing 552 damage over 18 sec, increased by your Attack Power. Must be stealthed and behind the target. Awards 1 combo point.
92 damage every 3 seconds.
Gain the Main Gauche ability:
Instantly strike with your off-hand weapon for normal off-hand weapon damage and increase your chance to parry by 10%100% for 10 sec Awards 3 combo pointsor until you successfully parry. For 10 sec after using Main Gauche, Sinister Strike costs 20 less Energy. Awards 1 combo point.
Main Gauche benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.
NEW
Sinister Strike Energy cost reduced by 20.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat
Value: -20
Affected Spells:
Gain the Shiv ability:
Instantly attack with your off-hand weapon to deal normal off-hand weapon damage with a 100% chance to apply the poison from your off-hand weapon to the target. Slower weapons require more energy. Awards 1 combo point.
Shiv benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.Cutthroat ability:
Your Ambush, Backstab, and Garrote abilities no longer require you to be behind your target, and Backstab has a 15% chance to make your next Ambush within 10 sec not require you to be in Stealth.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Overrides Actionbar Spell
Value: 424799462708
Reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 2030, and increases the damage they deal to non-player controlled targets by 60%.
Engrave Gloves - Mutilate
Does not apply to Mutilate
Does not apply to abilities learned from other runes.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Power Cost
Value: -20-30 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 60 (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Gain the Slaughter from the Shadows ability:
Reduces the Energy cost of your Backstab and Ambush abilities by 2030, and increases the damage they deal to non-player controlled targets by 60%.
Engrave Gloves - Mutilate
Does not apply to Mutilate
Does not apply to abilities learned from other runes.
Whenever you dodge or parry an attack you gain an Unfair Advantage, striking back for 100% of your main hand weapon's damage and gaining 1 combo point. This cannot occur more than once per second.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1)
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1)
Destruction:
Gain the Shadowflame ability:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate, Unstable Affliction, or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target.
Affliction, Demonology:
Gain the Shadowflame ability:
Burns the enemy for \ Shadowflame damage and then an additional \ Shadowflame damage over 15 sec.
Shadowflame triggers and benefits from all effects that modify or interact with Immolate, but cannot be applied to targets with the Warlock's Immolate or Unstable Affliction.or with Affliction, Destruction, Fire, or Shadow spells, but only one of Immolate, Unstable Affliction, or Shadowflame per Warlock can be active on any target.
