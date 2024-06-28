More Changed Stats for Season of Discovery Phase 4 Loot - BRD and Scholomance

I created an account after playing WOW for ~15 years, just to ask. Why would you make all the fire resist gear that Blacksmiths can make BOP instead of BOE? Like... seriously what is the point? We will craft too strong of fire resist gear for tanks?
Theres no way these crafted recipes stay BOP right? If any of the tanks needed FR (which were told we will) that means we now have to drop whatever proffs we had and level close to or max *insert armor* profession now? What are blacksmiths supposed to create to help the raid or even warrant them wanting to even start the 1-300 if you cant do anything with the crafted pieces once you get one? This has to be an over sight or misinput.
also why change the weapon speed on some of those 2h weapons TO 2.0 speed? Like the 2h sword off jandice could be a fun pre raid weapon if it just had a normal speed. Nobody wants fast 2h weapons that I know of unless im missing something? Why not make them all interesting instead of intentionally leaving some dog turd tier?