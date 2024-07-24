Molten Core Staff Itemization Changes - Crit and Hit Increases

Good changes, actually makes the staves competitive with 1H + OH combinations
most people will still go for the 1h+OH options, as the spell damage and raw int combos outweight the staves.the intel budget coupled with the spell power bonuses by wearing a 1h+OH for instance on a healer.my current combo has 22 int and 29 healing on a 1h, and i have a 33 healing offhand with 5 int.thats 27 intel and 62 healing,yes i get more int and crit chance from the stave of dominance, but i lose a lot of + healing.
How about an increase drop rate on felstriker
Would love an armor/sp boost on the Amberseal for Meta Lock itemization. Feels bad losing armor when you get better weapon drops.