Molten Core Maximum Raid Size Reduced to 20 Players - Season of Discovery

Should keep it where you can bring extras. If people want the easier time with less loot let them go for it
Dont care wether it is 20 hard cap or flex without more loot. let people raid with their people. casuals can clear it with 40. then they are 40man to share the spoils and fun! it always feels trash when you end up getting benched. so if being able to enter 21 or 23 could leviate that. However like said i dont mind either way. Balance it for 20 and let people do what they want :) and keep this up for all phases, i just dont want to see 40 man intended content tbh.
i honestly think it should be uncapped SoD suppose to be just for fun? i got 24 raiders and they are all my friends just sucks asking them to sit for the night and next release of the new raid asking them to sit for opening night already feels bad enough. i wish i knew MC was uncapped day 1.
Thats was good for all to be able to invite all replacement players in first raid and no one got kicked, but honestly, that was unfair for speedrun/world-first and dps/hps logs.
I got benched because of this and I’m so disappointed that my nights plans were ruined by an unannounced fix. Now friends have to sit out because most raid teams have a few extraPlayers. Now I gotta pug and people don’t want melee.
Can't have too much fun, isn't it?
This was a bad decision. Many guilds loved having room for a extra player or 10 and now they have to bench them. Big loss.
Cap it at 20 for heat level 3 only, but I know that isn't the easiest thing to do so probably won't happen.