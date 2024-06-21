This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Molten Core Loot Early Look Season of Discovery Phase 4 - Updated Drops, Warlock Tank Tier Set
Classic
Posted
1 hr 43 min ago
by
Anshlun
With today's Season of Discovery build, Blizzard has added numerous items likely for the updated versions of Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair. They also added the missing tier set from
last build
, Warlock Tank.
Note that this is a very early look at the loot drops for Phase 4. As Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield noted on X, formerly Twitter:
Josh Greenfield
Note on this week's PTR. I know I say this and you don't believe me but do not trust raid gear datamining right now. Specifically, basically zero Tier 1 stats are in their final state in this build and almost every set will change dramatically before it goes live. A few sets and individual items in particular basically were made to mess around with and the stats basically make no sense, so please keep that in mind.
Warlock Tank Tier Set
Other Tier Set Updates
Weapons
Bow/Crossbow
Daggers
Fist-Weapons
Off-Hands
One-Handed Maces
One-Handed Swords
Shields
Staves
Two-Handed Axes
Two-Handed Maces
Two-Handed Swords
Wands
Cloaks
Cloth Items
Head
Shoulders
Chests
Hands
Waist
Legs
Leather Items
Head
Wrist
Hands
Legs
Mail Items
Shoulders
Feet
Plate Items
Wrist
Hands
Flameguard Gauntlets
Legs
Feet
Jewelery Items
Amulets
Rings
Trinkets
1
Comment by
LilBigAdventure
on 2024-06-21T16:06:21-05:00
It says "Daggers" near the top, but it displays 3 cloaks!
1
