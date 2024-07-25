This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Molten Core & Onyxia's Lair Raid Guides - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
Whether you are a Classic Raid Veteran or tonight is your first step inside Molten Core, things have been changing at such a pace in Season of Discovery Phase 4, you'll want to check out our Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair Raid Guides for a refresher!
Molten Core Raid Overview Onyxia's Lair Raid Overview
Unlike its original version, the Season of Discovery Molten Core is scaled down to a raid size of 20 players. In addition, there will be 11 bosses instead of 10, and there is a scalable difficulty system, called Heat Levels. These bosses will also have revamped loot!
The Season of Discovery version of Onyxia's Lair is scaled to accommodate "40 or fewer" players. This will be similar to the recent World Bosses
Azuregos
and
Lord Kazzak
that are tuned for 20 players, but will allow up to 40 players to zone in for an easier fight.
Are you attuned and ready to raid Molten Core and Onyxia's Lair? Let us know what gear you're most looking forward to acquiring in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
FrostClaw
on 2024-07-25T14:17:53-05:00
Wheres the guide though..?
Comment by
callexy
on 2024-07-25T14:44:04-05:00
Wheres the guide though..?
if u scroll below the raggy picture it says "Molten Core Raid Overview"
now click that. np
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post