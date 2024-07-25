This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Molten Core & Onyxia are Now Live in All Regions - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
3 hr 9 min ago
by
Lydiavh
Molten Core
&
Onyxia's Lair
are now live in Season of Discovery Phase 4!
Molten Core Overview Onyxia's Lair Overview
Experience these Classic Raids with a twist in Season of Discovery. With a new Secret Boss, 3 Heat levels, and Updated Loot, this is
Molten Core
as you have never seen it before!
What change are you most excited about in
Molten Core
? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-07-25T15:21:15-05:00
Heat 3 Lucifron oneshotting people who thought they could just bruteforce it.
