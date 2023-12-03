This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Metamorphosis Warlock Rune Discovered - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
16 seconds ago
by
Rokman
Warlock players around the world have been working to figure out the solution to the Metamorphosis Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery! After a long journey where both the
community
and
streamers
have been working together, the solution has finally been found. We've updated our Warlock Class Rune Guide with the latest information, which you can view below --
Warlock Class Runes Discoveries
Metamorphosis Rune - Gloves
Both Factions
Loot the
Orb of Des
at the top of the Tower of the Ilgalar in Redridge Mountains and
Bough of Altek
at the top of the Tower of Althalaxx in Darkshore. Both items will be needed later in the quest.
Complete
The Orb of Soran'ruk
at 49,57 in The Barrens, which requires items from both Shadowfang Keep and Blackfathom Deeps.
This leads to
The Conjuring
follow-up quest, which requires looting Blood of the Legion from demons at Demon Fall Ridge in northern Ashenvale.
After obtaining the blood, interact with the altar to begin a ritual, summoning a few waves of demons that must be defeated using
Drain Soul
while standing inside the purple rune on the ground. Defeat the final Searing Infernal this way to trigger the
Mysterious Traveler
quest.
Return to the Barrens and turn in the quest to receive the final step, Raszel Ander, which will grant the rune.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post