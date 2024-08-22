Mega-Servers Coming to Season of Discovery - One PvP & One PvE Realm Consolidation

When Season of Discovery launched we were excited to leverage some technology improvements that allowed us to achieve significantly higher realm populations than ever before, and we’ve had a goal of seeing all Season of Discovery players of each ruleset playing on the same realm.

To reach that goal, we will soon open Free Character Transfers from all Season of Discovery realms to one single PvP realm and one single PvE realm in each region (where applicable). These free transfers and all origin realms will remain available for the rest of Season of Discovery, but with the origin realms closed to new players.

Most of the origin realms currently still have healthy populations, and we recognize that moving characters can be disruptive to player communities, so this is not a decision we take lightly. Faction balance on the PvP realms is also a concern for many players, and we’re pleased to note that daily active players across all PvP realms has been a near perfect 50/50 split. This consolidation should not impact faction balance. Ultimately we believe, and have seen from player movement, that people want to be with as many others as possible.

Thank you all for joining us in this journey through Season of Discovery. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone take on the final phases together!

–The WoW Classic Development and Server Teams