This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Meet Bubbles - The New Tarnished Undermine Real Toy Vendor in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
13 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Found on the southern side of The Old Port Authority building in Booty Bay,
Bubbles
is a new vendor who sells Toys in exchange for
Tarnished Undermine Real
!
Permanent Items Grant World Buffs Item to Farm Argent Dawn Reputation
A new Toy vendor has been added to Booty Bay. This vendor will sell a variety of new toys as well as older toys from previous Season of Discovery level-up phases for those that missed them. These toys may be purchased with Tarnished Undermine Reals.
As with previous phase toys these may all be found in the player’s keyring storage when purchased.
As of the Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR,
Bubbles
offers the following:
Toy
Price
World Shrinker
25
Tarnished Undermine Real
Bargain Bush
25
Tarnished Undermine Real
Empty Supply Crate
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Trogg Transfigurator 3000
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Atal'alarion's Enchanted Boulder
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Witch Doctor's Hex Stick
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Unorthodox Hex Stick
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Aragriar's Whimsical World Warper
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Radiant Ray Reflectors
35
Tarnished Undermine Real
Lledra's Inanimator
50
Tarnished Undermine Real
Atal'ai Blood Ceremony
50
Tarnished Undermine Real
Censer of the False Prophet
50
Tarnished Undermine Real
Bubbles' Rod of Transformation
75
Tarnished Undermine Real
Bubbles' Rod of Dragons
75
Tarnished Undermine Real
Bubbles' Rod of Bubbles
75
Tarnished Undermine Real
Bottomless Noggenfogger Elixir
800
Noggenfogger Elixir
Globe of Deception
1
Orb of Deception
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News