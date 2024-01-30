Massive Warlock Quality of Life Skill Book Datamined for Phase 2 - Season of Discovery

damn, huge
Everyones buffs is getting buff up to 45min duration. Meanwhile blessings which have to be placed individually dependant on class... gets increased from 5 to 10min... Could have it to 30min atleast..
warlocks are going to make even more money per soul shard it seems
Nice improvements! A lil dual-spec option would be delicious too
It says wrath version, does that mean we can summon from inside the dungeon?
Okay thats the only change we needed :D
A good QoL for Warlock is being able to stack by 20 the soul stone instead of 1......
I wonder if they'll disable this in cities. City hubs gonna be nothing but closets as far as the eye can see.