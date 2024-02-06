Maintenance Notes February 6, 2024 - WoW Classic

As we work through today’s Classic Era maintenance, we’re currently tracking two notable issues.First, we discovered an issue with the operation to purge mail that we described here
. We’ve decided to not do that, and instead, we’re going to suspend the XP gain from turning in Marks of Honor at level 25 (in addition to removing the overflow mail from Marks of Honor). We suggest you spend your Marks before reaching 20 of them.We also have an issue affecting interface addons. Some addons are producing errors or not functioning as they did before. We currently expect to go live with this issue, and we’ll then fix it as soon as possible.We’ll let you know when the fix is completed.