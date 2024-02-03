This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lunar Festival Guides on Wowhead - WoW Classic & WotLK Classic
Classic
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Rokman
Lunar Festival will be live on Classic realms later today, here are all of our guides for Classic regarding this Holiday for both WoW Classic and Wrath of the Lich King Classic! Lunar Festival will last from
February 3 to February 24
.
Lunar Festival Guides for WoW Classic
The Lunar Festival will be live on Classic Era, Hardcore, and Season of Discovery realms! The holiday doesn't see many changes for Season of Discovery, but it looks like the quests that reward Profession Items have had their level requirements removed, meaning you can collect the patterns now and save them for a later Phase.
Lunar Festival Holiday Guide - WoW Classic
Lunar Festival Guides for WotLK Classic
Lunar Festival is also live on Wrath Classic, for players interested in earning
What A Long, Strange Trip It's Been
, this is one of the Holidays you'll need to complete some achievements! We've also included an achievement guide below --
Lunar Festival Holiday Guide - WotLK Classic Lunar Festival Achievements - WotLK Classic
