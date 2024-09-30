Losses in Warsong Gulch & Arathi Basin Now Award 1 Mark of Honor - Season of Discovery

Losses in Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin again award 1 Mark of Honor (was 2).



Developers’ notes: We’ve ended this experiment, as it provided too much incentive to lose quickly and get into another match.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented the Trials from triggering after a soft reset in Blackwing Lair.

Vaelastrasz the Corrupt



Players’ own bonus damage modifiers will no longer amplify the damaging effects of Burning Adrenaline.

Blessing of Shirvallah should no longer buff the bad guys in Zul’Gurub.Addressed an issue that could cause the Cenarion Hold hitching post to be unusable during the hunter quest “Everyone Knows That Bugs Can’t Fly.”