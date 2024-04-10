This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Jammal'an the Prophet and Ogom the Wretched Boss Strategy Guide Update - Season of Discovery
58 minutes ago
PopularTopular
During the second lockout of the Sunken Temple Raid, players noticed something peculiar about the Jammal'an the Prophet and Ogom the Wretched encounter. In week 1,
Ogom the Wretched
needed to be killed first, however this week the two bosses switched roles, and
Jammal'an the Prophet
needed to be killed first. This appears to be intended, and players are expecting the two bosses to continue to swap roles each week. As a result, we've updated our Strategy Guide to reflect each specific encounter!
Jammal'an the Prophet and Ogom the Wretched Strategy for Sunken Temple in Season of Discovery
Have you experienced any other differences between the two Sunken Temple lockouts so far? Let us know in the comments!
Sunken Temple Raid Overview Sunken Temple Loot Guide
