Item Spotlight: Whimsical World Warper - Season of Discovery

Cool, now let's post class balances and tuning.Maybe future possible content?
I had so far 43 tries and i saw really cool places! Love that toy!i had Naxxramas, Burning Steps near BRD, Island before tanaris, Tirisfal, Winterspring (and was ported instantly away), Moonglade in the mountains (you cant come here normal way), Hinterlands and more!
Karazhan raid confirmed
My first try had me ported to the top of a tall, but small, plateau in the Searing Gorge that was overlooking the entrance to Blackrock Mountain and the pit that makes up the majority of the zone. I did not get ported back but, luckily, I had prepared a self-summon before using the trinket.
no SoD news for 2 weeks, this sucks
Post some news about P3, no one cares about this.
Would love to pay for this to be BoE instead of only available as an uncommon drop off a limited access boss.