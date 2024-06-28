This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Item Set Tuning in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
1 hr 36 min ago
PopularTopular
With today's new Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR build, we've datamined some item set tuning, including an adjustment to the Rogue Tank set bonus!
Datamined Item Stats Changes Datamined Class & Spell Changes
While Just a Flesh Wound and Blade Dance are active, Crimson Tempest, Blunderbuss, and Fan of Knives costs 50%cost 20 less Energy and generatesgenerate 100% increased threat.
Item Set: Nightslayer Battlearmor: 2 pieces
Increases your chance to resist Silence and Interrupt effects by 10%.
Added to Item Set
Ironweave Battlesuit
Item Set: Ironweave Battlesuit: 4 pieces
Item Set: Ironweave Battlesuit: 2 pieces
Reduces the threat generated by your Destruction spells by 20%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Item Set: Nemesis Raiment: 8 pieces
5% increased damage on your Immolate spell.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Item Set: Doomcaller's Attire: 3 pieces
Reduces the casting time of your Immolate spell by 0.2 sec.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Item Set: Warlord's Threads: 3 pieces
Item Set: Lieutenant Commander's Threads: 4 pieces
Item Set: Field Marshal's Threads: 3 pieces
Item Set: Lieutenant Commander's Dreadgear: 4 pieces
Item Set: Champion's Threads: 4 pieces
Item Set: Champion's Dreadgear: 4 pieces
Your spell critical hits generate 25% less threat. In addition, Corruption, Immolate, Curse of Agony, and Siphon Life generate 25% less threat.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
Item Set: Plagueheart Raiment: 6 pieces
+15 All Resistances.
Added to Item Set
Deathbone Guardian
Added to Item Set
Necropile Raiment
Added to Item Set
Bloodmail Regalia
Item Set: Deathbone Guardian: 4 pieces
Item Set: Cadaverous Garb: 4 pieces
Item Set: Necropile Raiment: 4 pieces
Item Set: Bloodmail Regalia: 4 pieces
+50 Armor.
Added to Item Set
Deathbone Guardian
Item Set: Deathbone Guardian: 3 pieces
Item Set: Deathbone Guardian: 3 pieces
+5 Intellect.
Added to Item Set
Necropile Raiment
+5 Stamina.
Added to Item Set
Necropile Raiment
Item Set: The Highlander's Will: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Defiler's Resolution: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Defiler's Fortitude: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Defiler's Will: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Defiler's Intent: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Highlander's Determination: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Highlander's Resolution: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Highlander's Resolve: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Highlander's Intent: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Defiler's Purpose: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Highlander's Fortitude: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Defiler's Determination: 2 pieces
Item Set: The Highlander's Purpose: 2 pieces
Item Set: Necropile Raiment: 2 pieces
