Is Pre-Raid Gear Necessary for Phase 3 Season of Discovery?

Necessary? No. Ideal? Yes. /thread
I think it's worthwhile to talk about how great Mark of the Chosen is compared to most trinkets. While it says 1% proc rate, it is up almost 100% for tank. It's a significant increase over all current available trinkets outside of on-use abilities. 25 to all stats meaning more damage/mana/health/armor/dodge/critical strike.
Why don't they just make each phase's gear much better for every slot? I wondered that for Phase 2 also.They've already changed enough in SoD up to this point that almost every item at lvl 50 and beyond will need buffed regardless, so why not go the full way and make each phase contain much more noticeably better loot that everybody wants?It's not necessarily bad the way it is now, I just don't see a point in them being so scarce with stats and resulting in some items not even being worth the time to get. Nobody wins in that scenario.
People will demand full Gnomer BIS and ST Logs to get in on Tuesday.
Horde quest rewards throughout Vanilla are extremely better than alliance. Like there should be an equivalent for the alliance for Rune of the Guard Captain and Woven Ivy Necklace.