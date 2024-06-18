Incursion Events Won't Be the Same in Season of Discovery Phase 4

Thank god.
Make incursions daily or so. The last thing I want is riding in circles to be the most effective way to level again.
I did the incursion loops until 46 on my main the first day and never touched them again. I haven't even done them on my alts for the runes yet I disliked them so much.From what I understand the incursion quests will become daily quests, limited by the 25 per day cap.
Why does this article specifically mention Niskara?
The new item just looks like an updated version of Scroll of Spatial Mending to me.Probably spawns a different mob with higher loot perhaps.
I actually like incursions. I'm a fan of consistent leveling speed. I don't mind if they exist. Just like how I don't mind dungeon farming to exists as well as questing or just mob grinding.No one forcing you to do any of the leveling methods that exist, you can choose how you want to level up yourself.But I don't get how you cry babies always demand stuff like this to be taken away or nerfed from people who do like it, simply because you don't. Cry me a river...
That's gonna go over like a lead balloon.
"How would you like Nightmare Incursions to change in Season of Discovery Phase 4? "Can't speak for all WoW players. We're too many and with vastly different playstyles.But I'm classic player, I've been playing since Vanilla. I quit retail around Shadowlands because the game is far too different from what I want in an MMO.I want the evolution of classic storytelling. Aka, more content, more exploration, more discovery, more raids and dungeons. Classic, with a plus.What I don't want: Faster gameplay, rankings, the game designed around speed clearing, logs and worldwide competition. I don't want mindless loops, I don't want procedural, I don't want systems that preclude hand-crafted experiences. There is a reason why I don't play retail, there is a reason why I resubbed for SoD and not for retail OR classic. The magic was there in season 1, I'll be looking at it from the sidelines in hopes it comes back, but something tells me the vision was season 3 and season 1 was just a happy accident.