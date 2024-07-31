This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Increased Drop Chance for Libram of Resilience - Season of Discovery Hotfixes for July 31st
Classic
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
perculia
Season of Discovery hotfixes for July 31st are here, and they included further increased drop chances for
Libram of Resilience
, an item needed for fire resistance enchants.
July 31, 2024
Season of Discovery
Further increased drop chances of
Libram of Resilience
from various sources in the world.
Added a chance for
Libram of Voracity
, Rapidity, and Resilience to appear in the
Damaged Undermine Supply Crate
s purchased with
Tarnished Undermine Real
s.
Essence of the Pure Flame
will now show its reflect damage in the combat log.
Hydraxian Coronation
now binds the target piece of gear.
The Alliance quest "
End of the Dark Horde
" is now given by
Master Mathias Shaw
(was given by
General Marcus Jonathan
).
Overcharged rune can now be obtained by those that previously completed the discovery but didn't get the rune.
Fine Flarecore Gloves
are no longer class restricted.
Hunter
Kill Shot
will now have increased ranged with the
Hawk Eye
talent.
Hunters can no longer place multiples of the same trap by unequipping
Trap Launcher
and placing the trap.
Shaman
The Elemental Tier 1 6-piece bonus will now correctly refresh
Flame Shock
to 18 seconds if Burn is engraved.
Warlock
Mages'
Balefire Bolt
can no longer damage targets affected by
Banish
. They will be Immune.
Comment by
LilBigAdventure
on 2024-07-31T20:39:30-05:00
-
Comment by
Bakesalez
on 2024-07-31T20:50:42-05:00
Why even add rapidity it regularly goes for 30s on my server
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-07-31T20:55:56-05:00
Season of reals
1
